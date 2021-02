Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to the USA and Russia will be replaced. Own sources in the Parliament told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the candidacy of the former head of the Government’s Executive Office Bakyt Amanbaev is considered for the post of Ambassador to the United States.

Klara Samat (the former head of the Central Election Commission Klara Kabilova, who changed her last name) could become the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia.