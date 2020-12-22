Qatari Foundation builds 14 houses for single mothers in Ozernoye village

Qatari Foundation has built 14 houses for single mothers in Ozernoye village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The social town was built by the Qatar Charity Foundation in order to support the decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on declaring 2020 the Year of Regional Development, Digitalization of the Country and Support for Children.

«At least 14 families in difficult life situations (single mothers, widows) will live in the social town,» the statement says.