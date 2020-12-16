11:23
COVID-19: Government to discuss 5th treatment protocol next week

Government of Kyrgyzstan intends to discuss the fifth clinical guideline for treatment of COVID-19 next week. The Deputy Prime Minister Elvira Surabaldieva said on the air of Birinchi radio.

According to her, there are no fundamental changes in the document.

«It is being developed by a group of scientists and doctors. There is no fundamental difference with the fourth one. It is known that the virus mutates, therefore it has been modified concerning strains,» she said.

Elvira Surabaldieva added that clarifications to the fourth clinical protocol were developed to train medical workers in the treatment of COVID-19, which were sent to all regions.
