10:36
USD 84.80
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

407 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 407 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 121 people have recovered in Bishkek, 10 — in Osh city, 103 — in Chui region, 12 — in Osh region, 60— in Jalal-Abad region, 12 — in Talas region, 38 — in Issyk-Kul region, 1— in Naryn region and 50 — in Batken region.

In total, 67,400 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/175744/
views: 83
Print
Related
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
293 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 75,395 in total
Five more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
425 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
401 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 74,774 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 65.2 million people globally
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Foreign Minister receives representative of UN Women in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister receives representative of UN Women in Kyrgyzstan
7 December, Monday
09:56
407 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 407 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzs...
09:53
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
09:49
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
09:46
293 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 75,395 in total
09:39
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
6 December, Sunday
13:00
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
5 December, Saturday
20:40
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
20:31
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country