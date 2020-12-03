Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 64.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 681,592 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 64,469,705 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (13,919,431), India (9,499,413), Brazil (6,436,650), Russia (2,327,105), Argentina (1,440,103), Colombia (1,334,089), Italy (1,641,610), Spain (1,665,775), France (2,275,677) and Great Britain (1,663,467).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 41,400,000. The figure grew by 495,079 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,492,029 people died from the virus (growth by 12,587 people for 24 hours), including 273,368 people — in the USA, 174,515 — in Brazil, 138,122— in India, 59,796— in the UK, and 107,565— in Mexico.

At least 73,933 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,032 cases — in Kazakhstan, 73,355— in Uzbekistan, 12,269 — in Tajikistan.