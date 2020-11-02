19:03
Cold water supply to be suspended in center of Bishkek tomorrow

One of the districts in Bishkek will have no cold water tomorrow. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reported.

The reason for the shutdown is work at Kok-Zhar water intake and at city water supply networks in preparation for the winter period.

Supply of drinking water to residential buildings at 130, Abdrakhmanov Street, 60, 62, 64, Tynystanov Street, 69, Tugolbai Ata Street, and 3, 5, 7 Erkindik Boulevard will be temporarily stopped on November 3 from 9.00 to 17.00.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the city residents to stock up on drinking water.
