Speaker Kanat Isaev gives up power of Acting President of Kyrgyzstan

Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Isaev gave up power of Acting President. He himself informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he signed a statement yesterday.

«Considering the current socio-political situation and the most important tasks which the legislative body of state power is facing on stabilizing the situation in the country, I decided to concentrate my efforts directly on work in the Parliament. Due to the fact that the term of the sixth convocation of the Parliament is expiring, I consider it impossible for myself to exercise the powers of the President,» Kanat Isaev said in the statement.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation from the post of head of state yesterday. According to the Constitution, the Speaker of the Parliament should fulfill the duties of the President until a new one is elected.
