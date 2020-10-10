Seven people injured during riots on Ala-Too square

Seven people were injured during the riots on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Two of them — one of the leaders of Ata Meken party, Tilek Toktogaziev, and the guard of Temir Sariev — were hospitalized in the National Hospital in the Neurotrauma Department. The other five received outpatient treatment.

The Ministry of Health noted that examining of the injuries of the hospitalized persons continues.

Riots occurred on Ala-Too square in Bishkek the day before. Supporters of Sadyr Japarov, who came to the place where the protesters of Almazbek Atambayev and Omurbek Babanov gathered, started a fight. The parties threw stones and bottles at each other.