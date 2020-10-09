Additional observation and isolation units to open in Osh city

Additional observation and isolation units will be opened in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Participants of the meeting at the City Hall discussed situation with the incidence of coronavirus infection in the city.

Vice Mayor Saibzhan Turduev instructed to open a day hospital at Alisher Navoi school and an isolation facility at school No.52.

«In addition, for compliance with sanitary and epidemiological rules and norms in public places, raiding activities and awareness raising work by mobile groups will be stepped up,» the Osh City Hall said.

According to statistics, at least 275 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day on October 9, and 25 new cases — in Osh city.