15:07
USD 79.50
EUR 92.65
RUB 1.03
English

Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains tense

«The epidemiological situation on coronavirus remains tense in Kyrgyzstan,» the Deputy Health Minister, Nurbolot Usenbaev, said at a briefing today.

According to him, circulation of COVID-19 virus among the population continues. This is confirmed by the latest laboratory tests.

«At least 64 out of 104 new cases are laboratory confirmed. We find the virus, so we must be extremely careful. At the same time, 5,387 laboratory tests were made from September 21 to September 27, 2020,» Nurbolot Usenbaev stressed.

As of today, 700 patients undergo inpatient treatment and 1,520 — outpatient one. There are 59 people in the hospitals in Bishkek, in Osh — 32, in Chui region — 42, in Osh region — 191, in Talas region — 16, in Naryn region — 6, in Issyk-Kul region — 81, in Jalal-Abad region — 125 and in Batken region — 148.
link: https://24.kg/english/166645/
views: 114
Print
Related
About 1,498 beds prepared to treat COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
At least 13 COVID-19 patients - in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
First death from COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan in the last 20 days
104 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,355 in total
166 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
155 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Emergency Response Center holds meeting on worsening epidemiological situation
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
28 September, Monday
14:34
About 1,498 beds prepared to treat COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan About 1,498 beds prepared to treat COVID-19 in Kyrgyzst...
14:24
At least 13 COVID-19 patients - in critical condition in Kyrgyzstan
14:12
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:04
Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains tense
13:52
First death from COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan in the last 20 days