Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains tense

«The epidemiological situation on coronavirus remains tense in Kyrgyzstan,» the Deputy Health Minister, Nurbolot Usenbaev, said at a briefing today.

According to him, circulation of COVID-19 virus among the population continues. This is confirmed by the latest laboratory tests.

«At least 64 out of 104 new cases are laboratory confirmed. We find the virus, so we must be extremely careful. At the same time, 5,387 laboratory tests were made from September 21 to September 27, 2020,» Nurbolot Usenbaev stressed.

As of today, 700 patients undergo inpatient treatment and 1,520 — outpatient one. There are 59 people in the hospitals in Bishkek, in Osh — 32, in Chui region — 42, in Osh region — 191, in Talas region — 16, in Naryn region — 6, in Issyk-Kul region — 81, in Jalal-Abad region — 125 and in Batken region — 148.