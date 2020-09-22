14:30
USD 79.15
EUR 93.38
RUB 1.04
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 31.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 310,786 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 31,245,797 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,856,884), Brazil (4,558,040), India (5,487,580), Russia (1,105,048), Peru (768,895), South Africa (661,936), Colombia (770,435), Mexico (700,580) and Spain (671,468).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 21,300,000. The figure grew by 235,478 people for 24 hours.

At least 963,693 people died from the virus (growth by 4,128 people for 24 hours), including 199,865 people — in the USA, 137,272— in Brazil, 87,882— in India, 41,877— in the UK, and 73,697— in Mexico.

At least 45,542 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,374 cases — in Kazakhstan, 52,070— in Uzbekistan, 9,388 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/165986/
views: 106
Print
Related
Russia to consider supply of coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan as priority
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
71 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 45,542 in total
114 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
Temporary hospitals to be deployed within a day in Bishkek, if necessary
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.9 million people globally
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
55 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
22 September, Tuesday
14:12
Russia to consider supply of coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan as priority Russia to consider supply of coronavirus vaccine to Ky...
13:45
Car burns down on Bishkek - Osh highway
13:36
Kazakhstan starts returning electricity to Kyrgyzstan
13:25
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 31.2 million people globally
13:18
Severelectro disconnects 9,600 consumers from power supply for debts