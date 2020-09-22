Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 31.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 310,786 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 31,245,797 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,856,884), Brazil (4,558,040), India (5,487,580), Russia (1,105,048), Peru (768,895), South Africa (661,936), Colombia (770,435), Mexico (700,580) and Spain (671,468).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 21,300,000. The figure grew by 235,478 people for 24 hours.

At least 963,693 people died from the virus (growth by 4,128 people for 24 hours), including 199,865 people — in the USA, 137,272— in Brazil, 87,882— in India, 41,877— in the UK, and 73,697— in Mexico.

At least 45,542 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 107,374 cases — in Kazakhstan, 52,070— in Uzbekistan, 9,388 — in Tajikistan.