Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 295,729 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 29,571,333 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (6,605,733), Brazil (4,382,263), India (5,020,359), Russia (1,069,873), Peru (733,860), South Africa (651,521), Colombia (728,590), Mexico (676,487) and Spain (603,167).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 20,000,000. The figure grew by 217,643 people for 24 hours.

At least 934,986 people died from the virus (growth by 6,644 people for 24 hours), including 195,915 people — in the USA, 133,119— in Brazil, 82,066— in India, 41,753— in the UK, and 71,678— in Mexico.

At least 45,072 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,984 cases — in Kazakhstan, 48,429— in Uzbekistan, 9,129 — in Tajikistan.
