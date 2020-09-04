12:38
Minor gives birth to baby and throws it in toilet in Sulyukta

The Sulukta District Court of Kyrgyzstan found the minor B.R. guilty under the Article «Murder of a newborn by mother.» The court’s verdict says.

The girl had sex with an unknown man, and when she found out that she was pregnant, she decided to get rid of the baby.

«According to the investigation, the girl gave birth to a boy at home, cut the umbilical cord with a blade. Deciding to get rid of the newborn, she wrapped it in a blanket and threw it into the toilet in a private house. The fact that the minor gave birth became known in the hospital, where she was brought with bleeding,» the verdict says.

The court sentenced the minor to two years in prison, but, applying an amnesty, released her from punishment.
