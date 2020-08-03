101-year-old patient recovers from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

A 101-year-old patient has been discharged from a hospital after recovery from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing.

«The oldest patient has been discharged yesterday. Another recovered person is 80 years old. Thanks to the dedicated work of the doctors, these patients have been discharged after recovery,» she said.

Ainura Akmatova turned to Kyrgyzstanis with a request: at the first symptoms of the disease, please contact a Family Medicine Center or call the hotline 118.

During the day, 653 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan, 27,927 people in total.