Kyrgyzstan closes borders, introduces ban on entry of foreigners

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has introduced a temporary ban on the entry of foreigners. The Deputy Prime Minister of the country Altynai Omurbekova told at a briefing.

According to her, the ban will not be applied to transportation of goods. Similar measures are introduced by many countries of the world. Therefore, Kyrgyzstan decided to take preventive measures.

«There are procedures, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will deal with this. The restriction will take effect from the moment of its adoption. It applies to all countries. Citizens of foreign countries who are in Kyrgyzstan can leave. Our citizens can enter Kyrgyzstan,» Altynai Omurbekova said.