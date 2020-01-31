Kyrgyzstan starts export of fuel oil to Georgia

Export of fuel oil from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia has begun. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu national company reported.

«The first freight train left Kara-Suu city (Kyrgyzstan) on January 21, 2020 for Batumi (Georgia). Through a multimodal corridor in transit through Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, the train of 49 tanks (fuel oil) had been travelling for 33 hours through Uzbekistan. The pilot shipment of cargo through Uzbekistan was successful, and another freight train of 48 tanks (fuel oil) was sent to Batumi from Kara-Suu. Another batch is being prepared for shipment,» the Kyrgyz Temir Zholu stressed.

The consignor is Kyrgyzneftegas OJSC. Fuel oil is exported.

The first meeting of the railway heads of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan was held in Tashkent in December 2019. The parties agreed on development of the international multimodal route of the Asia-Pacific region — China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan — Turkmenistan — Azerbaijan — Georgia — Europe with development of common approaches for accelerating the passage of container trains and application of unified tariffs.

This will significantly increase the volume of trade not only between the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus, but also with other states of Europe and Asia.