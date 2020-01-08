Life without plastic. Private collection point opened in Leilek district

A private entrepreneur opened a garbage and waste collection point in Kulundu village, Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan. Local residents informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, along with scrap metal, waste paper and plastic are collected there.

«As soon as the collection of waste began, people began to actively bring plastic there. Previously, the villagers did not know what to do with it, and simply threw it away. Our village, nearby fields and mountains will be cleaned of plastic,» Kulunda villagers told.