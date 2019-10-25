11:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Smuggling of $ 605,000 from Uzbekistan into Kyrgyzstan prevented

A citizen of Uzbekistan tried to smuggle $ 605,000 into Kyrgyzstan bypassing customs control. National news agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan reports.

Employees of the Directorate of the State Security Service for Namangan region stopped a Captiva car moving in Namangan — Kasansai direction on the territory of the mahalla gathering of citizens Gurmiron. $605,000 were found during inspection of the car.

«It turned out that the previously convicted native of Namangan region received the foreign currency from residents of Tashkent and Namangan region. He was supposed to deliver the money to a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Iles, by smuggling it into the neighboring republic, bypassing customs control through roundabout routes in Kasansai district. He should have received interest for the courier service. A criminal case has been opened on the fact,» the media outlet says.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
Criminals pump fuel from Kazakhstan through pipe laid under border line
Financial police reveal facts of illegal sale of fuel and lubricants
Smuggled mobile phones for 1.5 million soms detained in Osh city
Dried fruit and nuts for almost 3 mln soms detained in Osh city
New minibus route Osh - Andijan launched
Customs officers find ancient arrowhead at Manas Airport
Smuggled mobile phones for about 3 million soms detained in Osh
About 7 tons of dried fruits detained in Osh city
Fake toys and clothes from Kyrgyzstan confiscated in Russia
Smuggling of 2 tons of fuel and lubricants into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Popular
Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan
25 October, Friday
11:03
Asian Development Bank to allocate $ 50 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s budget Asian Development Bank to allocate $ 50 million to supp...
10:56
More than half of victims of violence in Kyrgyzstan not seek help
10:36
24.4 kilometers of roads built in regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2019
10:20
Kyrgyzstan takes 80th place in Doing Business 2020
09:58
Stars of La Scala Theater to perform in Bishkek
24 October, Thursday
18:02
Electric buses for transportation of passengers to appear in Bishkek