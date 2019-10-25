Smuggling of $ 605,000 from Uzbekistan into Kyrgyzstan prevented

A citizen of Uzbekistan tried to smuggle $ 605,000 into Kyrgyzstan bypassing customs control. National news agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan reports.

Employees of the Directorate of the State Security Service for Namangan region stopped a Captiva car moving in Namangan — Kasansai direction on the territory of the mahalla gathering of citizens Gurmiron. $605,000 were found during inspection of the car.

«It turned out that the previously convicted native of Namangan region received the foreign currency from residents of Tashkent and Namangan region. He was supposed to deliver the money to a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Iles, by smuggling it into the neighboring republic, bypassing customs control through roundabout routes in Kasansai district. He should have received interest for the courier service. A criminal case has been opened on the fact,» the media outlet says.