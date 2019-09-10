Number of leopards increases to 14 in Sarychat-Ertash nature reserve

Number of leopards increased to 14 in Sarychat-Ertash nature reserve in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Director of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry Eldiyar Sheripov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use of the Parliament.

According to him, since foundation of the reserve, the number of animals living in it has increased.

«In 1995, there were 685 mountain sheep and one leopard in the reserve. There are 2,400 mountain sheep and 14 leopards now. The reserve’s territory has increased to 134,000 hectares,» he said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov assured that the nature reserve retained its territory. Kumtor remains on the same site — 26,600 hectares. Geological exploration will be carried out in this territory, the company has not been allocated any additional land," he said.