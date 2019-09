Jyrgalbek Sagynbaev was relieved of his post of the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. The decision was made after a written notice by Jyrgalbek Sagynbaev himself.