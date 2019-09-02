Virtual cash registers to appear in Bishkek

Starting from September 1, the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan will launch a pilot project on the use of virtual cash registers. The state service reported.

A pilot project on the use of cash registers in real time will be tested from September 1 to December 31 in Bishkek.

It is noted that entrepreneurs can choose for themselves which cash registers to use — virtual or usual ones. At the same time, software — a client application based on Android, iOS and Windows operating systems -will be provided free of charge for the period of the pilot project.

«The work of the project in test mode will allow to determine economic efficiency and optimal use of technology for real-time transfer of information about cash settlements,» the Tax Service stressed.

It will also provide an opportunity to develop procedures for registration, deregistration and administration of virtual cash registers. State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic

Note, a virtual cash desk is a software installed on electronic devices (personal computers/ laptops, mobile phones and other similar devices) owned by a business entity, through which cash transactions will be conducted.

At the same time, economists remind: most retail and wholesale outlets still have no even ordinary cash registers in Kyrgyzstan.