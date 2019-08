Academy Leader football team from Kyrgyzstan got into a traffic accident. Organizing Committee of the Kyrgyz Premier League reported.

On August 21, the team was returning home after a match of the 18th round of the National Championship. Minibus with the sportsmen got into traffic accident on Osh — Bishkek road. Football player Ilych Imanbekov died at the age of 22.

«The rest of the athletes received abrasions and bruises, nothing threatens their lives,» the Organizing Committee reported.