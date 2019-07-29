Three mineral springs stop working in Issyk-Kul region

The third mineral spring Keremet-Suu was closed in Chon-Oruktu village of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Readers informed 24.kg news agency.

According to their data, Dolphin and Bilal springs located on the same well also do not work. Moreover, special equipment appeared at the site of Keremet-Suu, which buries the pools. Local residents suggested that some official needed the source of income.

«Special equipment failed to break the swimming pools, so they are buried. Buildings are being demolished. People were left without work, and the area — without attractions. One could do it even after the tourist season,» the readers said.

Dolphin and Bilal pools are closed, allegedly due to lack of water. But there is, but it now runs into the irrigation ditch. Entrepreneurs have already laid a pipe and filled the plastic pools nearby with water.

The head of Issyk-Kul district Danir Imanaliev told 24.kg news agency that three entrepreneurs have a license to use mineral springs in this area. At the same time, a well with water is located on the territory of Keremet-Suu.

«This company was revoked the license back in 2018, because the land plot, on which the pools are located, belong to agricultural land. The court ordered to use the territory in accordance with the purpose. We did not touch the company in 2018 not to disrupt the tourist season. We waited for its representatives to legalize the land,» said Danir Imanaliev.

After the license was withdrawn from Keremet-Suu, they turned off water and sued for compulsory servitude.

«The court’s decision will enter into force within four days. Then the water can be used. The owners of Keremet-Suu also have land plots that allow construction of pools. Therefore, the company really decided to bury the pools in this area. Most likely, the water will be used there,» the head of Issyk-Kul district said.