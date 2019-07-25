Gray import: Kyrgyzstan’s Customs believes in existing problems in Kazakhstan

According to mirror statistics, there is a large discrepancy in the data on the export of Chinese goods to Kazakhstan and the import of Chinese goods into Kazakhstan, which indicates the presence of gray imports in the republic. The State Customs Service stated.

At the beginning of the week, the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan stated that smugglers were trying to bring gray imports from China using unequipped checkpoints of Kyrgyzstan. The Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic does not agree with such charges.

Related news Gray imports from the PRC brought to Kazakhstan through Kyrgyzstan

«In 2015, the discrepancy in the data on the export of goods of the PRC to the Republic of Kazakhstan and the import of goods from the PRC by Kazakhstan amounted to $ 3.3 billion, and in 2018 the figure increased to $ 6 billion. Despite the equipped checkpoints in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the problem is only getting worse,» the Customs says.

«All transit cargoes of Kyrgyzstan transported to Russia through the territory of Kazakhstan, as well as from China to the Kyrgyz Republic in transit through the territory of Kazakhstan, are subjected to full inspection at the checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Kazakh and Russian-Kazakh border. These actions of the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan go beyond the legal regulation and violate the norms and rules of the WTO and the fundamental principle of freedom of movement of goods, enshrined in the agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union,» the state service believes.

Illegal actions of the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan are nothing more than hidden customs control. The Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz Republic believes that thousands of heavy trucks from the country are being discriminated due to violation of the key transparency principle. At the same time, the republic itself takes consecutive steps to solve the problem.

«At a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed interest in the transparency and objectivity of customs control at the external borders of the union and the introduction of triple customs control with the participation of representatives of interested parties from among the EEU states to remove the claims of countries to each other. To implement this initiative, a draft instruction of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission has been developed. In addition, within the framework of the 8th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council, an agreement was reached to involve customs officials from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in joint control at border posts of the union,» the State Customs Service said.

The parties also agreed to conduct a pilot project on the use of free navigation seals during transit movements of goods from the Kyrgyz Republic through the Republic of Kazakhstan. This is done to ensure unhindered passage of goods through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh and Kazakh-Russian borders.