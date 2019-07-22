13:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Heavy trucks repeatedly line up on Kyrgyzstan - Kazakhstan border

A multi-kilometer line of heavy trucks formed the day before on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan border. Readers informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, a line of heavy trucks stretches along the bypass road to Issyk-Kul. The vehicles cannot pass through Ken-Bulun — Avtodorozhny checkpoint.

«There were not so many vehicles on Saturday. But by Sunday evening, a several kilometers long queue was formed. We saw such a large number of trucks at the checkpoint for the first time. It is interesting that there are no trucks near Ak-Tilek — Avtodorozhny checkpoint at all,» the readers said.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
Electric Stations company admits exchange of electricity with Kazakhstan
81 rescuers continue search for missing tourist from Kazakhstan
Liberalization of traffic through Kazakhstan: Navigation seals introduced
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
Nine documents signed following Askar Mamin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin
Kyrgyz delegation satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan ready to provide low-interest loans for IT systems of Kyrgyzstan
Closed checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border to start working again
Abylgaziev and Mamin discuss problems of Kazakh business in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan