Heavy trucks repeatedly line up on Kyrgyzstan - Kazakhstan border

A multi-kilometer line of heavy trucks formed the day before on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan border. Readers informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, a line of heavy trucks stretches along the bypass road to Issyk-Kul. The vehicles cannot pass through Ken-Bulun — Avtodorozhny checkpoint.

«There were not so many vehicles on Saturday. But by Sunday evening, a several kilometers long queue was formed. We saw such a large number of trucks at the checkpoint for the first time. It is interesting that there are no trucks near Ak-Tilek — Avtodorozhny checkpoint at all,» the readers said.