International Business Council partially supports polyethylene ban

The International Business Council refuted the information of the Director of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan about its support of the ban on the import of plastic bags. The Deputy Director of the International Business Council Daniyar Mederov said.
«Our organization, among other business associations, supported only the idea of banning plastic bags with a thickness of 20 microns. This is reflected in the regulatory impact analysis developed by the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry. No other initiatives besides the mentioned one were supported by our organization,» Daniyar Mederov said.