International Business Council partially supports polyethylene ban

The International Business Council refuted the information of the Director of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan about its support of the ban on the import of plastic bags. The Deputy Director of the International Business Council Daniyar Mederov said.

State Forestry Agency intends to ban import of plastic bags
According to him, the information voiced at the press conference, regarding that the International Business Council supported the ban on the import, manufacture and sale of plastic products, including bags, is not true.

«Our organization, among other business associations, supported only the idea of ​​banning plastic bags with a thickness of 20 microns. This is reflected in the regulatory impact analysis developed by the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry. No other initiatives besides the mentioned one were supported by our organization,» Daniyar Mederov said.
