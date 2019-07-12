State Forestry Agency intends to ban import of plastic bags

The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan has developed a law banning the manufacture of polyethylene products. The head of the agency Abdykalyk Rustamov told at a press conference.

According to him, the changes imply a ban on the import, manufacture and sale of plastic products, including bags.

«We have sent the documents to the Ministry of Economy. If this ministry approves our idea, we will submit the law for further consideration. We received approval from the International Business Council, which agreed with our arguments. I think that entrepreneurs will be given preferences in order they to be able to sell their products and switch to manufacture of other products,» said Abdykalyk Rustamov.