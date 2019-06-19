SCO summit in Bishkek. Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks deputies

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov delivered a speech after some members of the Government took the oath at a meeting of the Parliament.

He outlined the importance of the past official events in Bishkek and thanked the deputies. «There were events that are of great importance. The Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Kyrgyzstan. The SCO summit, the official visits of the head of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi have taken place. These events are very important. They helped to improve the image of the republic,» the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed the role of deputies in official meetings.