Li Yue: Relations between Kyrgyzstan and China have long friendship history

«Relations between Kyrgyzstan and China have a long history of friendship. In recent years, it has only strengthened, and trade and economic cooperation has deepened,» Adviser on Trade and Economic Issues at the Embassy of China in the Kyrgyz Republic Li Yue said at the Kyrgyz-Chinese Business Forum.

According to him, Chinese investors work in many sectors of the Kyrgyz economy. They invest in the development and mining of minerals, production of building materials, oil refining and agriculture.

«Our investors have created a large number of jobs. There are projects in such areas as transport, power industry, agriculture and health care, reconstruction of the road network, Datka-Kemin power line, and the North-South road,» the diplomat said.

«The presidents of the PRC and Kyrgyzstan agreed to strengthen One Belt, One Road Initiative and the National Development Strategy until 2040. Kyrgyzstan is the first country to take part in the project, and an important country in the framework of One Belt, One Road Initiative,» Li Yue said.