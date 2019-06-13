Kubatbek Boronov: Kyrgyzstan will benefit from deeper regional integration

«Kyrgyzstan will greatly benefit from deeper regional integration, taking into account its potential for export of electricity, good regional trade and transit position,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a Kyrgyz-Chinese Business Forum today.

According to him, the republic has focused on promoting sustainable growth by strengthening regional trans-border ties. The Kyrgyz Republic has formed conditions that can positively influence the cost of production — liberal tax regime and electricity tariffs, presence of skilled labor force. This allows foreign investors to be active in the country, to attract new technologies and to receive economic benefits.

«All sectors of the economy in our country are open for investment projects. The Government actively and fruitfully cooperates with government agencies and business representatives of China. Today’s business forum is relevant given the importance of further strengthening of trade and economic relations between the countries,» Kubatbek Boronov stressed.

He outlined that Kyrgyzstan focused on the implementation of joint investment projects with the PRC and creation of joint ventures as well as promotion of the export of Kyrgyz products to the Chinese market.