Contracts for $ 7.5 billion to be signed at Kyrgyz-Chinese Business Forum

More than 25 documents for $ 7.5 billion are expected to be signed within the Kyrgyz-Chinese Business Forum. The head of the Agency for the Promotion and Protection of Investments Shumkarbek Adilbek uulu told reporters today.

According to him, about 100 representatives of Chinese companies from various industries came to the event. The preparatory work lasted 2-3 months. The result will be signing of documents in the field of agriculture, processing, heavy industry, mining sector, assembly of electric cars, education, social housing.

«We slightly changed the structure of the forum. After an official part and presentations of ministries and departments, we will give the floor to Chinese businessmen who work in Kyrgyzstan. They will tell about their experience of work in the country, benefits of investment in our republic. We hope this event will be a good platform for dialogue and exchange of views,» Shumkarbek Adilbek uulu told.