Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan fires Tuigunaaly Abdraimov

Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region Tuigunaaly Abdraimov has been relieved of his post. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

During the conflict in Orok village of Chui region, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Tuigunaaly Abdraimov refused to comment on the situation to journalists. The official said that he would only answer questions from the correspondents of Ala-Too 24 (OTRK). Addressing an AKIpress journalist, he added: «I don’t like your face». After that, users of social networks began collecting signatures for resignation of Tuigunaaly Abdraimov. He himself said that he was not going to apologize to the journalist.