19:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President Jeenbekov visits farm enterprise in Issyk-Kul region

President of Kyrgyzstan visited farm enterprise Kapar uulu Ulan in Chon-Oruktu village during a working visit to Issyk-Kul region and got acquainted with its activities carried out within the framework of the World Bank’s project «Integrated Increase of Productivity of Dairy Sector.» Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

It is specified that the project’s goal is to increase the productivity of dairy cattle and the quality of milk at small dairy farms, milk procurers, zonal centers of veterinary laboratories of Issyk-Kul region.

«At least $ 1,140 million was allocated within the first component of the project, $ 550,000 of which — to support regional veterinary centers for diagnostics and examination in Balykchy and Karakol, $ 200,000 will be allocated to improve the breeding qualities of dairy cattle and support the spread of artificial insemination of cows in the region. As part of the second component, $ 1,140 million will be allocated and 6,000 farmers keeping dairy cows will be trained in proper livestock farming and farm management,» the Presidential Administration reported.

The press service noted that $ 2,120 million will be allocated within the third component. The revolving fund will facilitate the access of small farmers and milk procurers to financing for purchase of materials and small equipment through the provision of interest-free and unsecured loans.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that such projects support residents of the regions, encourage them to do business and teach new technologies of animal husbandry, make a very large contribution to the development of villages and the state in general.
link:
views: 125
Print
Related
President: Memory of immense feat of our fathers will be preserved forever
Jeenbekov: There are forces wishing to ruin relations with neighboring countries
President: None of threats will destroy unity of people of Kyrgyzstan
Ethnic communities of Kyrgyzstan developed model of living together
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Germany
Jeenbekov: I did not give promises to serve small circle of people, protect them
President: Kyrgyzstan was engaged in politics while technology was developing
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to speak in Parliament tomorrow
Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges to work more actively with Arab countries
President of Kyrgyzstan to visit several European countries
Popular
Tijani Abdul from Nigeria: I am black Kyrgyz Tijani Abdul from Nigeria: I am black Kyrgyz
Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Issyk-Kul region President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Issyk-Kul region
More than 4.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first quarter of 2019 More than 4.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first quarter of 2019