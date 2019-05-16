President Jeenbekov visits farm enterprise in Issyk-Kul region

President of Kyrgyzstan visited farm enterprise Kapar uulu Ulan in Chon-Oruktu village during a working visit to Issyk-Kul region and got acquainted with its activities carried out within the framework of the World Bank’s project «Integrated Increase of Productivity of Dairy Sector.» Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

It is specified that the project’s goal is to increase the productivity of dairy cattle and the quality of milk at small dairy farms, milk procurers, zonal centers of veterinary laboratories of Issyk-Kul region.

«At least $ 1,140 million was allocated within the first component of the project, $ 550,000 of which — to support regional veterinary centers for diagnostics and examination in Balykchy and Karakol, $ 200,000 will be allocated to improve the breeding qualities of dairy cattle and support the spread of artificial insemination of cows in the region. As part of the second component, $ 1,140 million will be allocated and 6,000 farmers keeping dairy cows will be trained in proper livestock farming and farm management,» the Presidential Administration reported.

The press service noted that $ 2,120 million will be allocated within the third component. The revolving fund will facilitate the access of small farmers and milk procurers to financing for purchase of materials and small equipment through the provision of interest-free and unsecured loans.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that such projects support residents of the regions, encourage them to do business and teach new technologies of animal husbandry, make a very large contribution to the development of villages and the state in general.