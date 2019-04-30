18:40
Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov

Term of imprisonment of ex-deputy of the Parliament, Sadyr Japarov, was shortened by 1.5 years. The decision was made today by the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan.

The judicial board changed the prison term for the former deputy from 11.5 years to 10 years.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the ex-deputy of the Parliament Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in prison colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. The former parliament member was convicted under article 227 (hostage-taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In connection with the entry into force of the new editions of the Criminal and the Criminal Procedure Codes, lawyers asked to commute the sentence as much as possible.
