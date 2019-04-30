11:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek to host annual auto parade of domestic manufacturers

Bishkek will host an annual auto parade of domestic manufacturers on May 1. The Association of Domestic Manufacturers reports.

About 30-40 vehicles will move through the streets of the city with bright symbols of the event, flags, layouts of manufactured products of enterprises and banners.

The auto parade will start moving from Red Center shopping center and will move along Abdrakhmanov, Baytik Baatyr, the South Highway, Akhunbaev, Zhukeev-Pudovkin, Kurmanjan Datka Streets and Chui Avenue.

According to the organizers, the main goal of the event is to draw the public’s attention to the problems of manufacturers, to raise the level of awareness of the population and guests of Kyrgyzstan of local companies and their products.

After the auto parade, citizens will be able to talk with manufacturers, take part in a unique test drive of the first domestic Topoz tractor and taste local products.
link:
views: 13
Print
Popular
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work
One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays