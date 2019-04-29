13:31
Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in June

PRC Chairman Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan in June. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The visit was announced during the meeting of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Xi Jinping on April 28.

«Your first state visit to the People’s Republic of China was successfully held last year, and then we together announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership. Thanks to joint efforts, bilateral relations are developing steadily, I am very pleased with it. I accepted your invitation to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan,» Xi Jinping said.

Recall, Sooronbai Jeenbekov paid a working visit to PRC from April 25 to April 28.
