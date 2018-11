In December, 8,400 debtors of Severelectro OJSC will remain without electricity. Press service of the distribution company reported.

From December 1 to December 3, Severelectro will remotely disconnect 8,400 household subscribers in Bishkek for late payments.

The total amount of debt reached 22.7 million soms.

To avoid inconvenience and do not be left without electricity on the weekend, Severelectro recommends the subscribers to pay bills in advance.