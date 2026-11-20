A total of 23,414 cases of domestic violence were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the first 10 months of the year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported. This is 28 percent more than during the same period in 2025.

A total of 19,345 temporary protection orders were issued against individuals who committed domestic violence, compared with 14,326 a year earlier. Of these, 18,025 were issued against men and 1,320 against women.

The victims included 17,699 women, 1,128 men and 520 minors, including 221 boys and 299 girls.

A total of 7,638 cases related to domestic violence were entered into the Unified Register of Offenses. Following court rulings, 3,901 people were sentenced to administrative detention, while another 2,362 were assigned community service. Courts imposed fines in 454 cases.

In addition, criminal cases were opened and pre-trial investigations launched into 535 incidents of domestic violence. A total of 326 cases were referred to court, 152 pre-trial investigations were terminated and 34 were suspended. Another 23 cases remain under investigation.

These included 31 murders, 32 cases of grievous bodily harm, 68 cases of torture, 37 rapes and 41 offenses under the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic’s article on domestic violence.