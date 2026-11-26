Meat prices continue to rise in Kyrgyzstan. Since the beginning of 2026, mutton has become 25.4 percent more expensive, while beef prices have increased by 18.9 percent. Data from the National Statistical Committee published in its food security and poverty bulletin say.

According to the agency, the average retail price of mutton reached 876.07 soms per kilogram in September, compared with 707.64 soms in January. This represents an increase of 168.43 soms per kilogram over nine months.

The average price of beef stood at 840.43 soms per kilogram in September, up from 713.74 soms in January. The increase over this period amounted to 126.69 soms.

The most significant price increases were recorded during the summer months. Mutton averaged 815.72 soms per kilogram in June, 858.42 soms in July and 874.08 soms in August.

Over the same period, beef prices rose from 783.75 soms per kilogram in June to 828.41 soms in August and 840.43 soms in September.

According to official statistics, overall prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 7 percent in January–September 2026 compared with December 2025.

Other food products also saw significant price increases. Chicken eggs became 16.9 percent more expensive, instant coffee 16.4 percent, dairy products 8.7 percent, tea 8.5 percent and sugar 5.8 percent.

At the same time, prices for some products declined. Since the beginning of the year, fresh vegetables have become 22.6 percent cheaper, potatoes 21.8 percent and rice 2.2 percent.

Despite rising meat prices, its domestic production is also increasing. In January–September 2026, livestock and poultry production for slaughter in live weight totaled approximately 339,671 tonnes, up 3.9 percent compared with the same period last year.