36.6 billion soms required for price stabilization in Kyrgyzstan in 2026–2027

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved an action plan to stabilize the rise in prices for goods and services for the 2026–2027 period. According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, the implementation of this plan will require 36.6 billion soms.

The ministry reports that the bulk of these funds—29.4 billion soms—is allocated for initiatives under its own purview.

The plan, formalized by Cabinet Directive No. 715-t dated September 18, 2026, comprises 57 specific measures. They are designed not only to curb price increases but also to foster the long-term development of the agricultural and processing sectors.

In 2026, approximately 13 billion soms have already been directed toward supporting the agro-industrial complex.

Of the 57 measures, 32 fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Agriculture. They are categorized into six key areas:

livestock development (11 measures);

crop production development (4 measures);

storage and logistics development (4 measures);

processing industry development (6 measures);

domestic market supply and price regulation (4 measures);

legal and organizational measures (3 measures).

The implementation of these initiatives is expected to boost agricultural production volumes, expand storage and processing capabilities, strengthen state reserves, and ensure greater price stability within the domestic market.

The primary objective of the plan is to increase the supply of domestically produced goods, lower production costs, and reduce Kyrgyzstan’s reliance on imports.

The need for these measures stems from current trends in consumer prices. According to the document, the consumer price index in July 2026 stood at 106.7 percent compared to December 2025. For the period from January to July 2026, the index reached 110.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Factors contributing to the rise in prices include shifts in external markets, increased logistics costs, reliance on imports of certain goods, and the seasonal nature of agricultural production.