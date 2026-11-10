2027 meat import quotas set for Kyrgyzstan

Tariff quotas for duty-free imports of certain types of meat in 2027 with a total volume of 65,000 tonnes have been set for Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry announced.

Under a decision by the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the following import quotas have been allocated to Kyrgyzstan:

Beef — 5,000 tonnes;

Pork — 2,000 tonnes;

Poultry meat and edible by-products — 58,000 tonnes.

The ministry said that information on the quota allocation procedure, eligibility requirements and application deadlines would be published later on its official website.

For inquiries about tariff quotas, call 0997971107.