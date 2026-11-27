Kyrgyzstan’s economy grew by 10.5 percent in January—October 2026, Economy and Commerce Minister Bakyt Sydykov said at the 3rd International Mining and Metallurgical Forum in Dushanbe.

According to him, economic growth stood at 11.1 percent last year, while the increase for the first 10 months of this year reached 10.5 percent. He added that industrial production in Kyrgyzstan rose by 5.3 percent, while the mining sector grew by 7.5 percent.

Bakyt Sydykov also noted that the high rate of economic growth was generating additional demand for industrial products, which could be met, among other ways, through the expansion of domestic production and regional industrial cooperation.

At the same time, he said that the current level of cooperation between industrial enterprises in Central Asian countries remained below its potential.

Deepening industrial cooperation, he stressed, would enable businesses across the region to expand production capacity, find new partners and access international markets.