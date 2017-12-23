23:51
Cost of ID-card may change

The cost of the ID-card may change. 24.kg news agency was informed about this by the State Registration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is noted that the price of 320 soms is approximate. The calculation has not yet been completed. It will be ready next week.

«It is possible that the cost of the biometric passport will change within 5-10 soms in the greater or lesser direction,» the State Registration Service explained.

Earlier, the department reported that from January 1 the cost of the electronic ID-card will be 320 soms. This is 110 soms cheaper than the ID-card of the old sample.
