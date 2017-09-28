Almazbek Atambayev about temptation of officials and religious figures

«Radicalization has a fertile ground, especially where there are no transparent mechanisms for changing elites and power, where corrupt and authoritarian regimes have been ruling for many years,» President Almazbek Atambayev said at an international conference «Islam in a Modern Secular State » in Bishkek.

According to him, the true Islam contains a great potential for building peace and harmony in society, uniting people on the basis of universal values, tolerance. The media demonize Islam, distort its true essence, show it in the light of the threat.

Not Islam is the cause of today’s problems and violent clashes in many countries of the world, but geopolitical games, social injustice and extremists of all stripes, often hiding behind the name of Islam. Almazbek Atambayev

As the head of state noted, «our task is to avoid extremes.»

«We must be ready to rebuff the provocateurs who speculate on Islam. But it is necessary to look for soft, «smart» and effective methods.

It is necessary to avoid the temptation to follow the way of prohibitions and suppression of the dissent. This temptation often occurs in government officials and religious figures,» he said.