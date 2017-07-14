09:03
Victims of mudflows in Batken rendered assistance

Victims of mudflows in Batken were rendered assistance. Press service of the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The society reminded that mudflows occurred on the night of July 11 to July 12, 2017 in Orozbekov rural area of Kadamdzhay district of Batken region.

As a result, more than a dozen households were affected, one house was completely destroyed. Fortunately, no victims were reported.

The Red Crescent Disaster Response Team together with the representative for Kadamdzhay district left for the scene and after the assessment together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations distributed humanitarian aid to 21 affected families. People got kitchen sets, hygiene and children’s sets, blankets, buckets and cans for clean water.
