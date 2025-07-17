More schooling, more knowledge: Kyrgyzstan completely switches to 12-year system

Kyrgyzstan has completed its transition to a 12-year school education system. The Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said in an interview with media representatives.

According to her, this is no longer a discussion, but a reform that has been implemented. «We have switched to 12-year education. This is a fait accompli. We are not talking about plans, but about real actions,» she emphasized.

According to the minister, the transition was made possible thanks to the political will of President Sadyr Japarov, who identified education as a priority. The head of state supported the reform both normatively and financially. In 2025 alone, 744 million soms were allocated for the development of new textbooks.

More than 200 specialists, including teachers, scientists, and experts from the National Commission on the State Language, are working on the creation of a new generation of textbooks. Starting this year, all textbooks belong to the state, not private publishers, which allows for centralized control over quality and content.

The education system is also undergoing structural changes. In high school, specialized education is being introduced: students will be able to choose areas of study in line with their future profession. The main focus is on natural and exact sciences, as there is a shortage of such specialists in the economy.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva noted that digitization was also an important step. For the first time, parents were able to register their children for first grade online through Tunduk system. Electronic certificates of secondary education and grade books have been introduced. The new E-Kundoluk platform has freed tens of thousands of teachers from paper reporting.

The minister also commented on changes to the basic curriculum. One hour of Kyrgyz language classes has been reallocated to the exact sciences — physics, chemistry, biology, and computer science. «But this does not mean a reduction in the role of the Kyrgyz language. We are introducing it across all school subjects, from mathematics to art,» she said.

Special attention was paid to the status of teachers. This year, 80 percent of graduates of pedagogical higher education institutions have been employed. From 2026, there are plans for a gradual increase in salaries, but at the same time, requirements will also increase. For example, this year the passing score for teaching specialties has been increased to 130.

«We have begun a systematic transformation. Education is not a construction site or a factory. It is a result that we will see in 10-15 years. But we are confident that we are moving in the right direction,» the minister concluded.