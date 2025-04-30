13:31
Edmar Lacerda appointed head coach of Olympic football team of Kyrgyzstan

An athlete from Brazil has been appointed head coach of the Olympic football team of Kyrgyzstan. Otkurbek Rakhmanov reported on Facebook.

According to him, a new head coach of the Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan under 23 has been appointed.

«In accordance with the decision of the Kyrgyz Football Union, Brazilian specialist Edmar Lacerda, who has a UEFA PRO license, has been appointed to the position,» Otkurbek Rakhmanov posted.

According to him, as a professional football player, Edmar Lacerda played for the Brazilian clubs Independiente, Paulista and Internacional. In 2003, he moved to Ukraine and signed a contract with Tavria club. Then he continued his career in the Ukrainian clubs Metalist and Dnipro.

Edmar Lacerda, who began his coaching career in 2019, worked as a coach at Metalist 1925 until 2023, and as an assistant coach at Tobol in Kazakhstan in 2024.

The new coach of Kyrgyzstan’s national team will determine the team’s composition for the Asian Cup qualifiers, which will take place in September this year.
