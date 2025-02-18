11:37
USD 87.45
EUR 91.60
RUB 0.96
English

Four Nations Cup: Football players from Kyrgyzstan lose to Nepal

The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan played its first match at the Four Nations Cup, which is taking place in Kathmandu (Nepal) on February 17-26. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) website says.

The match with the team from Nepal ended with a score 0:1 in favor of the hosts.

On February 20, the national team of Kyrgyzstan will play against Myanmar.

The teams of Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Lebanon and Nepal are participating in the tournament. According to the regulations, the matches will be held in one round, and the teams that take first and second places will meet in the final.

According to the KFU, the national team of Kyrgyzstan is participating in the tournament in order to prepare for the qualifying matches for the 2026 Asian Cup.
link: https://24.kg/english/320265/
views: 111
Print
Related
Asian Cup (U20): Kyrgyzstan’s national team lost to China
Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan to participate in International Tournament
Antonio Mesa appointed head coach of women's national team of Kyrgyzstan
Asian Cup (U20): National team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Australia
Elnura Osmonalieva appointed Vice-President of Women's Football Association
New head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football champion Abdysh-Ata appointed
Football team of Kyrgyzstan to participate in International Tournament in Nepal
National football team of Kyrgyzstan (U20) loses to Barcelona
Tashiev treats Kyrgyzstan's youth football team to chuchuk in Barcelona
Valeriy Kichin to play for Bars football club (Karakol)
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport
18 February, Tuesday
11:31
Foreigner rents and sells agricultural machinery in Kara-Balta Foreigner rents and sells agricultural machinery in Ka...
11:19
Earthquake hit Jalal-Abad region this morning
11:06
Seven workers killed in mine collapse in Kazakhstan
10:55
Four Nations Cup: Football players from Kyrgyzstan lose to Nepal
10:47
Fire in teahouse in Ust-Luga: Number of injured Kyrgyzstanis increased