Four Nations Cup: Football players from Kyrgyzstan lose to Nepal

The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan played its first match at the Four Nations Cup, which is taking place in Kathmandu (Nepal) on February 17-26. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) website says.

The match with the team from Nepal ended with a score 0:1 in favor of the hosts.

On February 20, the national team of Kyrgyzstan will play against Myanmar.

The teams of Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Lebanon and Nepal are participating in the tournament. According to the regulations, the matches will be held in one round, and the teams that take first and second places will meet in the final.

According to the KFU, the national team of Kyrgyzstan is participating in the tournament in order to prepare for the qualifying matches for the 2026 Asian Cup.