The captain of Kyrgyzstan’s national football team Valeriy Kichin will play for the Karakol club Bars. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

He signed a one-year contract with Bars FC (Karakol). The footballer will play under number 2.

Recall, Valeriy Kichin began his professional career at Abdysh-Ata FC and also played for such teams as Anzhi, Tyumen, Torpedo, Minsk Dynamo and Tashkent Lokomotiv.