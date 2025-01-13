President of Kyrgyzstan signs Law "On Standardization"

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the Law «On Standardization». The document is intended to optimize the legal basis for standardization, harmonize the national standardization system with international practice, improve the quality and competitiveness of products, facilitate standardization work and eliminate technical barriers to trade.

The law provides for:

Principles of voluntary application of standards, open development of national standards, participation of all stakeholders and reaching consensus in the development of standards, harmonization of national standards in accordance with international and regional standards, and others;

Provisions concerning the development of national standards in accordance with national standards development programs and (or) on an initiative basis by entities of the national standardization system based on consensus;

Types of registration of standardization documents — mandatory and accounting registration;

Conditions for the use of standardization documents.

The document also specifies the functions of government agencies in the field of standardization.